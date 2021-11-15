Seales not intimidated by subcontinent conditions

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Rookie seamer Jayden Seales says the subcontinent conditions for the upcoming two-Test series will not force a curb in his enthusiasm, and plans to keep an open mind as he fine-tunes his preparation for the assignment.

The 20-year-old is on his first overseas tour after making an impressive debut earlier this year against South Africa as a 19-year-old and has so far taken 16 wickets from four Tests at an average of 21.

With the dry conditions here known to present challenges for faster bowlers, Seales said his aim was to make a quick adjustment while continuing to give 100 percent.

“Personally, I'm not too sure [what to expect] because it's the first time I'm playing down here,” said the Trinidadian.

“I will just have to assess the conditions as [best] as I can and bowl to the best of my ability when wanted for the team, and do as best as I can.”

