Windies Women's Matthews on the hunt for consistency
Mon, Nov 15, '21
West Indies batter Haley Matthews has targeted putting together a string of consistent performances, with the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers just on the horizon.
Matthews has had a strong showing in the recently concluded tour of Pakistan, scoring 132 runs in three games, with an average of 44. In addition to that, however, she also made a healthy contribution with the ball after snaring seven wickets.
“I think for me it’s going to come down to consistency. I feel like for a lot of tours I have one big score or two big scores and then I’m probably dry for the rest of the season,” Matthews told SportsMax.Tv’s InCaseYouMissedIT.
