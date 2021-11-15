Windies Women's Matthews on the hunt for consistency

West Indies batter Haley Matthews has targeted putting together a string of consistent performances, with the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers just on the horizon.

Matthews has had a strong showing in the recently concluded tour of Pakistan, scoring 132 runs in three games, with an average of 44. In addition to that, however, she also made a healthy contribution with the ball after snaring seven wickets.

“I think for me it’s going to come down to consistency. I feel like for a lot of tours I have one big score or two big scores and then I’m probably dry for the rest of the season,” Matthews told SportsMax.Tv’s InCaseYouMissedIT.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments