West Indies Women head to Zimbabwe Qualifier in hunt of 2022 World Cup spot

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is less than four months away, but Caribbean fans do not yet know if they will have a native team to cheer for during the twelfth edition of the competition. Instead, they must wait to see if the Maroon Warriors will finish inside the top three of the Super 6 stage of the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier—beginning later this month, in order to advance to the tournament.

Regardless, the Stafanie Taylor-led team should enter the Qualifier with confidence, following their impressive 3 nil sweep of Pakistan in Karachi. A series win in which they paved the paths to victory by various means and with different chief orchestrators.

It is worthy of note that the West Indies won while both setting and chasing. They passed the 220-run mark twice at a rate of 4.5 rpo throughout the series. And while 220 does not seem like much against the backdrops of scores teams like Australia and England are able to post, it is a most significant start for a team that has been scoring at a disturbing rate of 3.7 rpo for the last two years.

