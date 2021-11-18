'Unparalleled experiences' await Windies fans at 2024 Caribbean-hosted T20 World Cup - Grave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Johnny Grave has hailed the Caribbean's hosting of the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup as a “massive” boost for cricket in the region and believes the tournament will provide a unique cricket experience for all stakeholders.

Pointing to the fact an International Cricket Council (ICC) men's tournament has not been staged in the Caribbean since 2010, Grave said the 2024 showpiece would further add to the region's profile, especially with the Under-19 World Cup already set for January next year.

“We're very much in the final stages of planning the Under-19 World Cup that will come to the Caribbean next year in the early part of 2022, from January until the early part of February,” the Englishman said.

“And to have this news that we will host the men's T20 World Cup in 2024 is absolutely brilliant. It's brilliant news for all Caribbean cricket fans and everyone associated with cricket in the West Indies."

