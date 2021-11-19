Windies ready to end winless run in Sri Lanka insists captain Brathwaite

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite claims the team is eager to buck the trend of typically poor performances in Sri Lanka when the teams meet in Galle later this week.

Since 1994, the teams have played 10 series between them, with the West Indies winning two and Sri Lanka winning three. The rest have ended in draws. None of the West Indies wins have come in Sri Lanka. In fact, the West Indies are yet to win a match in Sri Lanka and suffered a 2-0 loss on their last visit in 2016.

Brathwaite believes the current squad, who did experience some success on the continent in February with a win over Bangladesh, is capable of finally breaking this long-running trend.

“I was here in 2015, my first series here and we lost both matches. As a youngster, it didn’t feel good just coming into the team. Now I’m looking forward to these games, I think we have a very good team,” Brathwaite told members of the media on Thursday.

