We are hungry for success in Sri Lanka  Blackwood

OVER THE last couple of days, the West Indies players have had to intersperse net sessions with time around the domino table as heavy rains in Sri Lanka have somewhat curtailed their preparations ahead of the first Test in Galle starting on Saturday.

With their warm-up game completely washed out, the regional side had their first net session at the match venue on Thursday, and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood sounds confident that the side is ready to face whatever challenge the Sri Lankans will throw at them.

“I think the guys are in a good place. We have had a few training sessions and the guys are looking good. They are adapting to the surface, and it’s pleasing to see how they are going about their work,” said Blackwood.

