Shai Hope concussion substitute for Jeremy Solozano

CWI stated earlier today by Twitter that Shai Hope would replace injured Jeremy Solozano as the concussion substitute. Solozano was taken off the field after receiving a nasty blow on the helmet while fielding close in at fine leg. The concussion was confirmed, and in a later update the board said "Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation".

