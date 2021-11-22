Windies' Russell, Powell shine in Abu Dhabi T10

ANDRE Russell and Rovman Powell were among the West Indians delivering quality performances in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Russell cracked 43 not out off 17 balls which included three fours and four sixes to guide Deccan Gladiators to 146/3 in ten overs.

In response, Chennai Braves scored 122/4 as Gladiators pulled off a 24-run victory. Fast bowler Odean Smith snatched 2/16 in two overs for Gladiators.

Powell hit three fours and four sixes in his knock of 42 off 17 balls, but Northern Warriors could not chase down 133 for victory against Team Abu Dhabi.

