West Indies were in a world of trouble at the end of day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Monday. Chasing a target of 386, the West Indies slumped to 113-6 at stumps still 273 runs behind on a day that promised much but instead descended into disaster.

Ramesh Mendis, who took 3-23, and Praveen Jayawickrama 2-25 were the main destroyers for the hosts as the West Indies collapsed from a solid start from Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 41, and Jermaine Blackwood (20).

Brathwaite and Blackwood were hardly troubled by the Sri Lankan bowling as both took few risks while making effort to rotate the strike as best they could against tight-bowling and a close field. They ran singles and pierced the field for the occasional boundary steadily building a foundation for the chase.

However, the promising start would eventually unravel in the most disappointing fashion.

