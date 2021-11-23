West Indies Women earn first points with 6-wicket victory over Ireland Women HARARE, Zimbabwe- West Indies Women earned their first points in their opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier when they defeated Ireland Women by 6 wickets at the Old Hararians Ground. Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, West Indies Women restricted Ireland Women to 159 all out in 43 overs, Gaby Lewis top-scored for the Irish with 36 followed by Eimear Richardson with 32. Anisa Mohammed was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with 3/40 followed by Stafanie Taylor with 2/15. West Indies Women achieved the 16-run target comfortably in 39.3 overs. Deandra Dottin led the batting innings with an unbeaten 73 followed by captain Stafanie Taylor with 41 not out.

Head Coach Courtney Walsh was pleased with the opening match saying, "It's always important to win your first game in any tournament. That would give you confidence and give us the points we need to start with... especially to see what happened with the other teams in their first games, it was very good for us. A little bit sluggish at the start but they controlled it in the end."

The West Indies Women play their second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2021 against Sri Lanka on November 27 at the Harare Sports Club. First ball is at 9:30 am local time (3:30 am Eastern Caribbean/2:30 am Jamaica).

