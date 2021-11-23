West Indies Women earn first points with 6-wicket victory over Ireland Women
HARARE, Zimbabwe- West Indies Women earned their first points in their opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier when they defeated Ireland Women by 6 wickets at the Old Hararians Ground.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, West Indies Women restricted Ireland Women to 159 all out in 43 overs, Gaby Lewis top-scored for the Irish with 36 followed by Eimear Richardson with 32. Anisa Mohammed was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with 3/40 followed by Stafanie Taylor with 2/15. West Indies Women achieved the 16-run target comfortably in 39.3 overs. Deandra Dottin led the batting innings with an unbeaten 73 followed by captain Stafanie Taylor with 41 not out.