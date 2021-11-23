Sir Curtly commends CWI for investment in youth

Fast bowling legend and assistant/bowling coach for the U-19 West Indies team, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has commended Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the effort they are putting behind the youths.

“It’s a bit of a change because many years ago, just prior to a tournament, maybe a couple of weeks before a tournament they would gather the guys together for training together and then go into the tournament, which was never adequate preparation. So, I am quite happy to see Cricket West Indies (CWI) really investing in its youngsters. We have had a couple of camps before, we toured England, we are here again with another camp getting ready for the World Cup, so I am really, really happy to see that CWI is investing in its youngsters because they are the future, and we have to take care of them and get them to be the best possible cricketers that they can be,” Ambrose said.

