Coach Walsh urges West Indies women to stay hungry

West Indies women’s head coach Courtney Walsh said his team must avoid complacency heading into the second match of the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka women, on Saturday, from 3.30 am (TT time).

West Indies women won their opening match against Ireland women by six wickets in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies media following the win over Ireland, Walsh said, “Sri Lanka is always a tough opponent, we can’t take anything for granted. We just need to focus on our play, keep improving in the departments that we are doing well in (and) keep focusing on what we need to do against the opposition. Once we don’t relax and drop our guards then we could give a very good account of ourselves.”

