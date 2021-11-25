Cricket West Indies is hoping to give Chris Gayle a proper send-off at Sabina Park when it hosts Ireland for a white-ball series in January next year.

Following a disappointing performance at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Gayle had indicated that he would love to play one more match in West Indies colours before his home fans, a request that has divided opinions across the region.

“That would be, hopefully, if fans are allowed into Sabina, a good opportunity for us to say farewell to Chris at his home ground,” CWI CEO Johnny Grave said on Mason&Guest.

Read more at SportsMax