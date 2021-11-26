Joshua Da Silva calls on West Indies to show fight

WEST INDIES wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva has called on his teammates to show fight and application during the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, which bowls off on November 29.

The West Indies were spanked by 187 runs in the first Test, also at Galle, on Thursday.

During a post-game interview, on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) social media platforms, Da Silva, who made 54 during the West Indies’ second innings total of 160, was asked if the WI team would require a change of approach or strategy for the second Test.

He replied, “Nobody goes out there to fail, everybody is trying our best,” he added. “It’s five days so a bit of application would do the job.”

