ICC gives Trinidad venues passing grade for U19 Cricket World Cup

INTERNATIONAL Cricket Council (ICC) representative Benjamin Leaver has given cricket venues in TT a passing grade as final preparations are continuing to host the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup from January 14-February 5.

Multiple venues will be used in Trinidad during the tournament for training and matches including Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, National Cricket Centre and the Sir Frank Worrell Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

A total of 16 teams will play 64 matches in the tournament. Matches will also be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and St Kitts and Nevis. West Indies will not play any matches in Trinidad.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments