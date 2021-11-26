CWI SELECTION PANEL ANNOUNCES SQUADS FOR SIX-MATCH WHITE BALL TOUR OF PAKISTAN

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced the squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan. The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The panel named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers are batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith. Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes. Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

Lead Selector, Roger Harper said: “There are a number of talented newcomers in each format that will have the opportunity to show what they are capable of at the international level. Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super50 tournament and performed well in the President’s XI match against Ireland in 2020. Odean Smith really grabbed our attention in the last CPL. His pace was never in question, however he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket-taker. “Shamarh Brooks batted well in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and followed that up with good performances in the CPL. He will lend greater depth to the batting line-up. Gudakesh Motie has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the CG Insurance Super50, followed up by his showing in the CPL. Dominic Drakes has the potential to be an outstanding all-rounder as he displayed during the last CPL.”

Harper added: “The ODIs in Pakistan are part of the ICC ODI Super League where points gained work towards qualification for the ICC World Cup 2023. So these ODI’s are very important to us and are being treated as such.”

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position. The current ICC ODI Super League table standings can be found HERE FULL SQUADS One-Day Internationals Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr. T20 Internationals Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr. NOTES Jason Holder is being rested for this tour due to workload management

Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are unavailable due to injury and rehabilitation

Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons are unavailable due to personal reasons

