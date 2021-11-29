Sri Lanka reached 113-1 at the end of a rain-shortened opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Galle on Monday.

On a day when only 34.4 overs were possible after play began after tea, Sri Lanka’s openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne shared in an opening stand 106.

Roston Chase broke the partnership in the 31st over when he had Karunaratne caught and bowled for 42. The Sri Lankan captain who had scores of 147 and 83 in the first Test, was early into a drive and ended up scooping the ball back to Chase, who dove low to his right to snag the catch, leaving Karunaratne eight runs short of a possible seventh score of fifty or more in Test cricket.

