Permaul stars in WINDIES Day 2 fightback

There was an energy about the West Indies as they took the field on Tuesday morning in Galle. The Caribbean side began the day with spin from both ends in the forms of Roston Chase (finishing up his over from Day 1) and Jomel Warrican, who inspected the defenses of the overnight pair of Pathum Nissanka and Oshada Fernando, from ball one.

It was Nissanka who made the first escape from Warrican, pushing at a ball that ended up bouncing off Nkrumah Bonner’s right thigh at silly point and fell just short of Shai Hope at a shortish mid-off. Oshada, however, would not find such luck, as he was removed by Warrican, trying to cut at one that just kept moving away from him, edging behind to Joshua Da Silva.

Angelo Mathews was then dropped on 8, as he played one from Chase directly at Bonner in the short leg position. Still, the ball just would not stick to the Jamaican. The drop wouldn’t prove costly for the West Indies, as the next 8 Sri Lankan wickets fell for 52 runs.

