Sri Lanka are 46-2 at the end of the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at Galle on Wednesday, still three runs behind the visitors in a match that is delicately poised heading into Thursday’s fourth day.

Led by Captain Kraigg Brathwaite's patient 72 and propped up Kyle Mayers' crucial unbeaten 36, the West Indies scored 253 all out in reply to the home side’s first-innings score of 204.

The visitors had resumed from their overnight score of 69-1 with Brathwaite on 22 and Nkrumah Bonner on one. The pair extended their overnight partnership of seven runs to 75 when Ramesh Mendis claimed the first of his six wickets trapping Bonner lbw for 35.

