Windies Women in Oman but route home, timelines unclear

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women's travel plans remained unclear Monday after the contingent arrived in the Gulf state of Oman from Zimbabwe, following the cancellation of the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe last weekend.

A tweet from Cricket West Indies' (CWI) official account said yesterday that the contingent was now in Oman but did not indicate how long they were expected to remain there.

The Caribbean side are en route to the region but face potentially difficult logistical challenges after several major nations slapped travel restrictions and bans on southern African nations, including Zimbabwe, due to the discovery of the new Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.

From Monday, the United States said only its citizens and residents would be allowed in from southern Africa, while several United Kingdom and European Union states have followed suit.

