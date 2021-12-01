I knew Id get another opportunity - Permaul

Until yesterday it had been six years since VeersammyPermaul bowled a ball in Test cricket for the West Indies.

However, the little man from Berbice, Guyana, looked like he has not missed a beat following his career-best five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka on day two of the second Test.

On another rain-affected day, the left-arm spinner from Albion Cricket Club was the star performer, bagging five wickets for 35 runs to help restrict a prolific Sri Lanka batting line-up to just 204 runs.

The rain allowed just half of the day’s play and that allowed the visitors to dig in and seize the opportunity of picking up nine Sri Lankan wickets for just 91 runs, this after the home team had resumed the day on 113 for one wicket.

