Tino Best: What about making Daren Sammy the West Indies Head coach?

When Jason Holder bowled Lasith Embuldeniya on Day 5, after Sri Lanka added 17 quick runs, Dimuth Karunaratne had seen enough; calling his players in, leaving the West Indies needing 297 runs for a series-leveling victory.

The visitors lost their captain early in their quest, as Kraigg Brathwaite was trapped lbw by Ramesh Mendis with the score on 15. A 50 partnership second-wicket stand between Jamaicans Jermaine Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner gave the Caribbean side the slightest hope of drawing the encounter. But when Blackwood fell to Lasith Embuldeniya on the stroke of lunch, there was no more resistance found in the West Indies batting line-up, their next 8 wickets falling for just 67 runs, to be bundled out for 132.

Best was speaking on Flow Sports’ On Tour, stating: “The administration of the West Indies has to look for a Head Coach and a Batting Coach. I think that Roddy Estwick has done a good job so far, so I think that Roddy Estwick remains [as Bowling Coach].

Read more at MostlyCricket

7 comments