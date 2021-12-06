CWI plans first-class cricket in spite of Omicron
Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams says Cricket West Indies (CWI) intends to do all in its power to ensure the first-class championship is staged next year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While CWI hosted several international series this year, the emergence of the latest Omicron strain of COVID-19 has once again raised speculation over lockdowns across the region but Adams said the four-day tournament remained a “priority”.
“Having not had first-class cricket in too long, we now have on paper a plan to roll out first-class cricket in early February and starting with that, from a regional point of view, that is a priority. That is something that is top of our wish list for next year,” Adams said.
