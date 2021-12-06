Platitudes and the status quo

There is perhaps nothing more palpably pathetic than listening to West Indian captains trying to speak positively after unending defeats. But if one really wanted to find ineffectiveness dressed in finery, one need not look any further than the present Cricket West Indies (CWI) administration.

Much has been written about the state of affairs of West Indies cricket on the field. But hard as it might seem, regional cricket is neither hopeless nor is it broken. However, remove CWI’s cosmetics and the fault lines within are widening with every platitude and excuse that emanate from the organization’s hierarchy.

But let’s give our cricket situation some context. Similar to our politics and much of our social interactions in the Caribbean, everything appears to be mired in a form of “old-boys club” philosophy. And when one does not play ball with the “boys” one can expect backlash even from regional prime ministers. It might be lost on many but West Indies cricket has regressed under the presidency of Ricky Skerritt. One would not believe this though, especially with the silence from erstwhile noisemakers such as the likes of prime ministers Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Dr Keith Mitchell who have somehow lately become afflicted with acute laryngitis.

