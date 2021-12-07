Serious flaw in West Indies batting

FIRST, it was the T20 World Cup, then, before we cricket fans of the Caribbean could recover from being thoroughly crushed as defending champions, the Test cricketers succumbed meekly to the Sri Lankans at Galle.

In the second of a two-Test series, the Caribbean team collapsed to 132 in their second innings to lose by 164 runs.

Hence, WI bowed to their hosts in both matches by appreciable margins, leaving little doubt as to which was the stronger team.

Although the selectors were to be blamed for the T20 downfall, the players themselves have no excuses for losing the series. Their shortcomings as far as batting technique are concerned must be blamed on themselves to a great extent, and the coach.

