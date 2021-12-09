Ex-team manager Khan: No sign of improvement from Windies Test team

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricket team manager Omar Khan expressed his disappointment in the display of the Test side during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, but is looking ahead, with anticipation, to the limited-overs series in Pakistan.

The West Indies and Sri Lanka featured in two Test matches at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, and the hosts triumphed in both games, by 187 runs and 164 runs respectively.

“We continue to be living in hope, and hoping that the West Indies team will continue to improve, but there is no sign of improvement. What was most disappointing is the lack of strategy, the lack of determination and fight,” said Khan, in an interview on Monday.

Read more at T&T Newsday

8 comments