Russell joins Melbourne Stars for Big Bash League

WEST INDIES T20 superstar Andre Russell will join the Melbourne Stars for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), returning to the tournament for the first time in four years, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old allrounder will join the Stars for a five-game stint, beginning with their first home game of the BBL when they host Sydney Thunder – which Russell previously played for – at the MCG tomorrow.

In the season opener on Sunday, the Stars suffered a competition-record 152-run defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers and Russell, who is ranked fifth in the T20 Player Index, said he hoped to be an asset to the squad as the 11th edition of the tournament continues.

“The guys went down in the first game and I’m definitely here to give the guys a boost, and hopefully, I can contribute and help them cross the line,” he said during Channel 7’s broadcast of day one of the Ashes Test at the Gabba.

