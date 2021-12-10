Former West Indies batsman, Philo Wallace, says the Caribbean side should look to the future instead of the past in order to return West Indies cricket to what it once was.

Wallace, speaking on the Mason & Guest radio show Barbados on Tuesday, said the process of transformation should begin with rallying around Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope, the stand-in captains for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

Pooran has been selected to captain the T20 side while Hope will captain the ODI team after the regular white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard, was ruled out of the tour with injury.

“I hope that something good can come out of Pakistan. Our captain Pollard is not going. The selectors have decided that they’re going to try two young men. We want them to rally around these young men,” said Wallace.

