Positive COVID tests deprive WINDIES of batting flexibility heading into T20I series

When the West Indies team left the Caribbean, they did so with the knowledge that they would contest their T20I series against Pakistan without a handful of players, who are very much expected to be in the plans for the 2022 Australia-hosted T20 World Cup; including their injured captain Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy (missing due to different reasons).

And the West Indies have been dealt yet another blow ahead of the start of the series; as Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have all return positive tests for COVID-19.

The unavailability of Chase and Mayers leaves the WINDIES bare of batting flexibility; not to mention, effectively paving a path for the struggling Hope to open, presumably, alongside King. Hope, when opening for the Barbados Royals in the 2021 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), scored just 46 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 112.

