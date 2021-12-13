Pooran laments lack of execution, despite effort from WINDIES youngsters as Pakistan take series lead in Karachi

The West Indies, on Monday morning, went down by 63 runs to Pakistan, in the first T20 International in Karachi. Nicholas Pooran won the toss and inserted the hosts; revealing that Shamarh Brooks and Devon Thomas—both of whom were brought in from the ODI squad following positive COVID tests that left WINDIES three players short—had been selected, ahead of Darren Bravo—an original member of the T20 squad.

The Caribbean side got off to a good start, as Akeal Hosein sent Babar Azam back for a second-ball duck. Oshane Thomas followed up Hosein’s successful first over with a tidy 5-run second, as Pakistan were restricted to 7.5 rpo for the first half of the innings.

Unfortunately, Mohammad Rizwan stuck around and he, along with Haider Ali, in a 62-ball 105-run fourth-wicket stand, were able to lay a solid foundation for acceleration. And while a WINDIES fight-back had Pakistan prime for a total just around 180, Mohammad Nawaz’s 10-ball 30 got his team just above par, with 200/6.

1 comments