WINDIES go down fighting in second T20I

Just 24 hours following their 63-run defeat, the West Indies were on the hunt for a series-leveling victory in the second T20I. To aid their plight, the Caribbean side made one change to their playing XI, introducing Hayden Walsh Jr. in place of Devon Thomas.

And the leg-spinner had an immediate impact, though in the field. His diving return to ’keeper/captain, Nicholas Pooran, found the latter’s opposite number, Babar Azam, short of his crease in the third over. And WINDIES’ good start was cemented when Pooran then stumped Fakhar Zaman, as he tried to advance to Akeal Hosein, two overs later.

Pakistan got up to 50-2 at the end of the powerplay. But the visiting WINDIES only afforded them 23 runs from their next 24 deliveries. Pooran and his men were able to keep a tight leash on the Pakistani batsmen.

Odean Smith had Mohammad Rizwan caught at short cover, before removing Haider Ali—who holed out on the deep point boundary. Two wickets in two overs for the Jamaican. Mohammad Nawaz then swept directly to Rovman Powell on the deep midwicket boundary, off the bowling of Walsh Jr., in the following over.

