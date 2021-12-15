West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has been named a brand ambassador for Indian consumer deliverables company USHA International.

USHA International Limited is a company that provides Asain household products like sewing machines, dry irons, fans, coolers, water dispensers and kitchen appliances.

Lara announced the partnership on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“I am honoured to be the brand ambassador for India’s legendary and iconic consumer deliverables company, USHA International,” he said.

