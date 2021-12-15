CWIs silence is overwhelming

This year started on a promising note and ended badly for West Indies Test cricket. They beat Bangladesh two-nil in a two-Test series. And those Asians are quite tough to demolish in their hometown. However, Kraigg Brathwaite and his men showed no remorse and suffered no subservience against the over-confident Bangladeshis. At the year’s closure for their quota of Test matches, the opposite occurred; they were completely crushed in Sri Lanka (SL), the home team leaving no doubt which was the better team in the conditions.

The turning pitches encountered were no excuse for failure as similar circumstances existed when Bangladesh was trounced.

Then again, SL is ranked one place above WI who is positioned one above Bangladesh in Test cricket rankings.

