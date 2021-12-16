COVID-struck WINDIES went down by 7-wickets to be swept in T20I series

The West Indies went into the 3rd and final T20I against Pakistan on the back of two forced changes, as five additional player/staff—including Akeal Hosein and Shai Hope—had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the changes, Brandon King picked up where he left off in the 2nd T20I. And after only 14 runs from his first 11 deliveries, the Jamaican exploded for 29 runs from his next 10.

King, along with Shamarh Brooks—who was opening in the absence of Hope—shared in a 66-run opening stand, that was halted when the former was bowled by Mohammad Wasim off the last ball of the PowerPlay.

In walked Nicholas Pooran, and the West Indies captain constructed what could only be described as a ‘captain’s innings.’ The left-hander shared with Brooks—who was dropped on 27—in a 22-ball 33-run partnership, before the Barbadian was caught at deep midwicket a run short of his half-century.

