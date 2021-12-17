WEST INDIES WOMEN TO START WORLD CUP AGAINST HOSTS NEW ZEALAND

The full updated fixture list of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand is out. The tournament is set to get underway on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand playing West Indies.

The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the centre stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day.

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.

