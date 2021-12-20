Sampath wants Windies players to be more available for selection

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago cricket team all-rounder and manager, Roland Sampath believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) must implement more stringent measures to ensure the best players are available regularly and to avoid players using West Indies conveniently.

West Indies were forced to field an inexperienced team in a three-match T20 series against Pakistan, which ended on Thursday. Pakistan swept the series 3-0.

West Indies missed several seasoned campaigners due to covid19, injury and personal reasons.

“A matter of concern is that a lot of the so called big guns (for) whatever reason did not make the tour and they are playing cricket, for example in Australia. You can play wherever you want, but you can’t play conveniently for West Indies,” Sampath said.

