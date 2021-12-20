Cricket school having positive impact

The many days and nights playing cricket are memories that Jason Parris relishes

Walking home from Eagle Hall Primary on evenings as a child and rather than heading straight to his house, as his mother would have liked, Jason would instead scope out any cricket ground he passed in the St. Michael community hoping for the opportunity to play the sport that he loves. On the way, he might stop at Ferniehurst, or go across to Deacon’s Farm, even the cricket pitch at Westbury Road wasn’t too far for him to walk.

The many days and nights playing cricket are memories that Jason Parris relishes.

0 comments