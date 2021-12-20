West Indies women need to refocus

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women’s head coach Courtney Walsh says the Caribbean women will have to reset to get focused for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, following almost two weeks of quarantine in Oman.

The team last weekend returned to the Caribbean from Oman – where they had been quarantined for 11 days – via Namibia, following the cancellation of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, due to the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in South Africa late last month.

“That’s going to be the big challenge because we had a break and didn’t get to play as much cricket as we wanted to play for them to get that exposure, so I don’t want to use the words ‘starting over' but it is going to be something similar, where we are going to have to restart or reset and see how best we can get things going to have everybody clicking again,” he said.

