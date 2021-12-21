West Indies Rising Stars U19s to continue their ICC World Cup preparation in St Vincent & the Grenadines

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule for the Youth One-Day International Series between West Indies Rising Stars U19s and South Africa U19s. The teams will play four 50-over matches in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 26 to January 3 at Arnos Vale Stadium and Cumberland Playing Field.

The West Indies and South African teams will arrive in St Vincent later today. The teams are using the series as preparation for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup which CWI is hosting from January 14 to February 5 in Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana.

West Indies Head Coach Floyd Reifer said: “It’s great for us to have these matches as part of the build-up to the World Cup. We are really looking forward to this series against South Africa, as we are at the stage where it is important for the squad to play together, to see players in various roles, see how they respond to situations and how well they execute the plans we put in place.”

He added: “It is for us to also make sure we get the team going well together and have synergy, so the players fully understand each other. This is very crucial for us as we look to build the team energy and the team culture. I can’t stress enough how vital these matches are, and we will be taking them very seriously. We want to thank the Government and Cricket Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for working with our operations and medical teams over the past week to put things in place for us to get some much-needed playing time in the middle and preparations.”

The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup will feature 16 teams in 48 matches. They are defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, with debutants Uganda placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland. Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and Group D sees host West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland.

