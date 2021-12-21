West Indies cricketers are now a spoilt bunch

IT has become tiresome to hear the constant drivel of excuses and promises by West Indies’ cricket captains, after losing games regularly in all formats.

The habit is spreading to the younger players.

It is a negative mindset to constantly maintain that your team is going to take all the “positives” from the game. Be realistic, recognise the fact that WI are an inferior team. One has not only to understand that but accept it. It is the way forward, firstly, to realising how badly the team is performing.

What is necessary at present is deep analysis of the game, players, captains, coaches and managers, by competent, knowledgeable cricket people who can decipher what is required for success from the WI international teams.

