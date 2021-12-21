Risk management key to 2022 success  Grave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Faced with a busy 2022 schedule amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Cricket West Indies (CWI) says managing risk will be a key factor for the organisation over the coming months in determining the success of its international commitments.

Chief executive Johnny Grave said the regional governing body was already braced for the challenges associated with staging multiple tours during a pandemic but believed it could do so while protecting the health and safety of players and officials.

“We've got a lot of cricket coming up in January,” Grave pointed out.

“We've got the Under-19 Cricket World Cup where we'll be hosting 16 teams from all around the world coming to the Caribbean, as well as Ireland who are coming into Jamaica for some white-ball cricket and also England in late January into Barbados for five T20s.

