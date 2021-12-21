Ex T&T Cricket Board chief agrees with selection panel sacking

One of the critics of the selections made for West Indies’ Twenty20 (T20) Cricket World Cup squad is not only in agreement with the decision to sack most of the selection panel, but believes changes are also needed to the management team.

Former West Indies player and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board chief executive Suruj Ragoonath told the Sunday Express newspaper that Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) decision not to renew the contracts of lead selector Roger Harper and fellow selector Miles Bascombe, when they expire at year-end, was “the right thing to do, given the team performance and the whole selection debacle”.

The sackings come a month after West Indies’ failed T20 World Cup title defense, when the panel’s selections sparked widespread criticism for the inclusion of an out-of-form Chris Gayle, fast bowler Oshane Thomas and Ravi Rampaul, at the expense of several players who were expected to have been chosen, such as Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments