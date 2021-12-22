Matthews happy with work in 2021

West Indies Women’s all-rounder Hayley Matthews is happy with the work she has done and the results she has produced in 2021.

The all-rounder had a stellar year for West Indies Women as she featured in the top 10 among bowlers and batters in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). She took 18 wickets at an average of 22.44 runs per wicket, with best bowling figures of 4-26 in Karachi as international cricket returned to Pakistan in November. She also made 380 runs, which included one century – 100 not out against Pakistan in Antigua in July.

“I definitely set goals at the beginning of the year. I think, ‘bowling-wise’, I probably exceeded the goals. I know I wanted to perform well with the ball, and the wickets I was able to tally up and the economy rate, these are what I feel very pleased about. I did what the team required.”

