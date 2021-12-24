The 52-year-old Trinidadian has been named the strategic advisor and batting coach for Sunrisers that have also hired South Africa’s Dale Steyn as their pace bowling coach.

“Humbled by @sunriserhyd faith in me. This appointment as strategic advisor and batting coach gives me the opportunity to do a job I have always yearned to do, and that’s to pass on what I know about our wonderful game of cricket to its future stars,” Lara said on Instagram.

“I look forward to the challenge with the same energy and zeal as my playing days."

Read more at SportsMax