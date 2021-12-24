Seales tastes success as Kings brush aside Gladiators to win title

West Indies rookie Test star Jayden Seales tasted success in his first-ever overseas franchise tournament when Jaffna Kings trounced Galle Gladiators by 23 runs to win the Lanka Premier League title here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Kings piled up a 200-plus total for the second time in three days, reaching 201 for three off their 20 overs.

Opener Avishka Fernando followed up his century on Tuesday with 63 off 41 balls, while Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck an unbeaten 57 also off 41 deliveries, and Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an 18-ball 35.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments