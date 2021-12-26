Shane Dowrich has support of BCA as he seeks redress over loss of Central Contract

President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Conde Riley on Tuesday, December 21st, disclosed on the Mason & Guest talk show, that West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman, Shane Dowrich has retained a lawyer, as he seeks redress over the loss of his Cricket West Indies Central Contract.

Dowrich, who last represented the West Indies in 2020, on West Indies’ tour of New Zealand, was unable to bat in either innings of the first Test after suffering a finger injury on Day 1. Per the Barbadian’s subsequent request, he was released from the tour, citing personal reasons.

Conde Riley:

“Shane wasn’t mentally focused and he asked, quite honestly, to leave the tour and he came home. He subsequently lost his contract, and that matter is in the hands of his lawyer. It is a case where his lawyer is pointing out that […] several cricketers across the world have gone through [mental] problems. When he left that tour, he was the number one wicketkeeper-batsman in the world.”

