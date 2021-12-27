Windies lack of first class talent development facilities leaves former cricket exec pessimistic about team's future

Former cricket executive and businessman, Christopher Dehring has admitted to being disheartened by the stark difference in the sport’s infrastructure between the West Indies and developed nations.

The Caribbean team dominated the sport for the better part of 20-years, during that time routinely beating some of the world’s top teams was commonplace. In recent times, however, the Windies have found it difficult to even remain competitive when facing the likes of Australia, England, and India. One major reason suggested for the decline is the level of investment in the sport, particularly as it relates to youth development and infrastructure. According to Dehring, the harsh reality was laid bare after working in South Africa during the cricket World Cup.

“I always knew the Australias, the Englands of this World had incredible facilities and such an incredible professional cricket structure that I knew the days were numbered. But when I went to South Africa and saw what they had in place, even their high schools, your heart sank,” Dehring said recently on the Mason and Guest radio program.

