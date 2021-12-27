Windies Under-19s fall to South Africa

A late-order collapse sent West Indies Under-19s to a disappointing 18-run defeat to South Africa Under-19s in the opening Youth One-Day International here yesterday.

In pursuit of a modest 147 for victory at Cumberland Playing Field, the hosts were coasting at 121 for three in the 31st over before collapsing to lose their last seven wickets for eight runs off 25 deliveries and crash to 128 all out.

Giovonte Depeiza top-scored with 39, and it was his 51-run fourth-wicket stand with Rivaldo Clarke (13) that appeared to put West Indies Under-19s on course for a simple victory.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments