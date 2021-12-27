Riley re-elected unopposed

Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) president Conde Riley was re-elected unopposed and will serve a third consecutive term while former Barbados chairman of selectors, Henderson Wallace, is the new face added to the board after elections took place last night virtually. While Riley and BCA secretary Gregory Nicholls returned unopposed, there has been a change to the directors as Timothy Boyce who served in that capacity for 14 consecutive years lost his seat on the BCA board of directors having been edged out by Wallace, 23-18. Veteran board member Winston Stafford tallied 27 and Roland Butcher 24 received the most votes for the available three positions.

