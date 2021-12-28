Solozano says he's on the mend and ready to play again

More than a month after suffering a concussion when he was struck on his helmet in his maiden West Indies Test tour, left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano says he is ready to get back on the field.

He is looking forward to the regional four-day tournament which is scheduled to bowl off in February ahead of England's tour of the Caribbean, and says he will be back “soon” and even stronger.

“I feel I am ready to be back already but I have been taking it slow and gradually building my way back up… I have been doing a lot of work with the physio and medical team and they have been advising me accordingly. I have been listening to them,” he told the Sunday Express newspaper.

“At the time I got hit, they said I needed rest so that is what I did. But I am overcoming that phase, and they have a programme and it is just for me to follow it and make my way back to 100 per cent fitness soon. I will be back stronger next year.”

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments